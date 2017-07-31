SAN JOSE (KRON) — Residents in San Jose say they were fined hundreds, some even thousands, of dollars for illegal fireworks that they never used.

Frustrated residents say the city’s fireworks reporting policy needs to change now.

The city has cracked down on illegal fireworks this summer.

Despite warnings, some Golden State Warriors fans let some loose to celebrate the championship win on Jun. 12.A fine from the city claims

Amy Guzules claims she was wrongly fined.

“I don’t really follow basketball, no,” Guzules said. “I mean, the Warriors are great and all, and I’m glad they’re doing well, but I was inside my house working.”

Except, she’s been fined $500 that is due in the next two weeks.

She says someone reported the claim on the city’s illegal fireworks website.

“My jaw about to hit the floor,” Guzules said. “I was so shocked.”

That is when she made a call to the fire department.

Guzules says she was told there is no need for photo or video evidence to be fined, just two reports from alleged witnesses.

“You have to pay to prove you’re innocent, which is just shocking, and it’s just not right,” Guzules said.

Guzules says to contest the fees, she has to pay up before she gets a hearing.

And then she will be refunded if proven innocent. And she’s not the only one.

Her neighbor, Sally Phan, was slapped with $1,200 in citations for the same claim.

“That’s big money for me,” Phan said. “First, I felt worried. And after that, I feel angry too.”

The notice alleged Phan sparked fireworks on Jul. 4.

“July Fourth, you can hear a lot in the sky,” Phan said. “You can hear them. But you don’t know where it’s from.”

And although the website’s reporting system has been closed until the next holiday season, her second fine was listed from Jun. 7, which isn’t tied to a known celebration.

Both women plan to head over to the next city council meeting to fight a change in the reporting system.

City officials were unavailable for comment.

