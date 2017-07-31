WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s presentation of the Medal of Honor to James McCloughan (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The nation’s newest Medal of Honor recipient says it was a “humbling” experience to receive it from President Donald Trump.

Former Army medic James McCloughan (mih-KLOO’-uhn) says the medal is about love. He received the nation’s highest military during a White House ceremony attended by family and friends, as well as some of the men who fought alongside him. The group included some of the men the now 71-year-old Michigan native risked his life to save.

McCloughan was a 23-year-old private first class who ended up in the middle of a raging, two-day battle in Vietnam in 1969. Officials say he willingly entered the “kill zone” to rescue 10 wounded and disoriented comrades despite his own serious injuries caused by shrapnel from a rocket-propelled grenade.

___

3:25 p.m.

An Army medic who saved wounded soldiers from a Vietnam War kill zone despite his own serious injuries is receiving the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump.

The medal is the nation’s highest military honor for actions in combat, and Monday is Trump’s first time presenting it.

The recipient is 71-year-old James McCloughan (mih-KLOO’-uhn), of South Haven, Michigan.

Trump says McCloughan “ran into danger” to rescue other men.

3:30 p.m.

An Army medic from Michigan who risked his life nine times to rescue comrades in Vietnam is becoming the first person to receive the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump.

Trump is set to present America’s highest military honor to 71-year-old James McCloughan (mih-KLOO’-uhn) at the White House.

McCloughan was a 23-year-old private first class who was drafted into the Army and sent to Southeast Asia. He repeatedly entered the “kill zone” to rescue wounded comrades during the Battle of Hui Yon Hill in 1969, even as he was being pelted with shrapnel from a rocket propelled grenade.

McCloughan told The Associated Press in an interview last month that the battle was the worst two days of his life.

