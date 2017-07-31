VIDEO: Two people arrested after woman’s body found in freezer

CAMPBELL, OH (WCMH/AP) — Police in Ohio say two people have been arrested after a body was discovered inside a freezer.

The body was found in a home in Campbell on Saturday, but police believe it had been moved from Youngstown.

Investigators believe the body is female. A coroner is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

Youngstown police arrested Arturo Novoa, 31, on a warrant for abuse of a corpse Saturday night. On Sunday, Katrina Layton, 34, was also arrested and may also be charged with abuse of a corpse, as well as obstructing justice. They are both being held at the Mahoning County jail.

Youngstown Police Lt. Doug Bobovnik told NBC4 sister station WKBN-TV they are investigating the case because they believe the body “originated in the city of Youngstown and was taken to Campbell.”

Sources tell NBC affiliate WFMJ-TV that Novoa allegedly told a friend his electricity was out and that he needed to store a freezer in his basement at the home in Campbell. The friend had no idea there was a body inside since the freezer had been padlocked.

WKBN reports the case may be connected to missing Youngstown woman, Shannon Graves. Her sister saus Graves dated Novoa and lived with him in an apartment on the city’s west side.

The 28-year-old woman was last seen in mid-February and was added to the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing Persons’ website earlier this month after concerns about her well-being.

“Shannon’s friends called her Starr and descried her as having a heart of gold, an angel on earth, supportive, outgoing, thoughtful and fun. Shannon has been missed and will always be missed. You can’t replace a spirit like hers. She is loved by so many,” Graves sister told WFMJ-TV.

The body has been taken to the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office for forensic examination, WKBN reports. Debbie said investigators are pulling Graves’ dental records to compare them to the body, which hasn’t been identified yet.

Lt. Bobovnik said no one has been charged with murder yet because there is still no cause of death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.