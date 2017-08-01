4 displaced after fire scorches Oakland homeless encampment

OAKLAND (KRON) — Firefighters say four people are without a home on Tuesday evening after a fire scorched a homeless encampment in Oakland.

Three tents, as well as an SUV, were damaged by the flames.

It happened near Interstate 980 at around 10:30 a.m.

A KRON4 viewer sent a picture of the smoke.

Crews determined the fire started in one of the tents before spreading to two others, and then to the vehicle.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was hurt.

