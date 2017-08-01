Dog left in hot car parked in Novato Costco parking lot

NOVATO (KRON) — Novato police have a reminder Tuesday night about leaving dogs in cars in hot weather–don’t do it.

Novato police and the Marin Humane Society were called after a shopper says she noticed a dog locked in a hot car for more than an hour at the Costco parking lot.

The windows were slightly rolled down, but the dog was noticeably distressed and panting heavily.

The dog owner was cited for leaving the pet in the car.

A representative with the humane society says owners may not realize how quickly it gets hot in cars, even when the windows are partially down.

