GameStop to open on Thanksgiving

GRAPEVINE, Texas (KRON) — GameStop is flipping the switch on its Thanksgiving plans.

The video game and electronics retailer has told its employees that stores will be open for this year’s Thanksgiving Day holiday, according to CNNMoney.

It has closed its doors on Thanksgiving for the past several years.

The company says storefronts will be open for a “limited time” during the holiday.

And it hasn’t been an easy year for GameStop, as it competes against the growth of e-commerce sites.

In March, the company said it would shut down more than 100 stores worldwide.

