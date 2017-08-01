High-speed chase ends with crash into Fremont house

FREMONT (KRON) — A high-speed pursuit of burglary suspects in Fremont ended with a car crashing into a house in Fremont Tuesday.
The chase ended at around 11:30 a.m. when the suspect car slammed into a house on Isherwood Place.
Police arrested three people who were wanted in connection with a series of residential burglaries.
No one was home at the time of the crash.
KRON4’s Dan Kerman is at the scene to gather more information.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- ELDERLY WOMAN KILLED AFTER STANDOFF WITH SUSPECT IN SF
- SCARAMUCCI OUT AS WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR
- FREMONT MAN ACCUSED OF TRYING TO EXTORT COUPLE WITH SEX TAPE
- VIDEO: MOTHER WARNS PARENTS AFTER BABY INFECTED WITH COLD SORES
- VIDEO: MOM, 2 SONS HIT BY CAR IN SAFEWAY PARKING LOT
- MAN ACCUSED OF RAPE ARRESTED AGAIN FOR SEX ACT WITH SAME TEEN