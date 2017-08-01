High-speed chase ends with crash into Fremont house

FREMONT (KRON) — A high-speed pursuit of burglary suspects in Fremont ended with a car crashing into a house in Fremont Tuesday.

The chase ended at around 11:30 a.m. when the suspect car slammed into a house on Isherwood Place.

Police arrested three people who were wanted in connection with a series of residential burglaries.

No one was home at the time of the crash.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman is at the scene to gather more information.

