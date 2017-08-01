High-speed chase ends with crash into Fremont house

FREMONT (KRON) — A high-speed pursuit of burglary suspects in Fremont ended with a car crashing into a house in Fremont Tuesday.

The chase ended at around 11:30 a.m. when the suspect car slammed into a house on Isherwood Place.

Police arrested three people who were wanted in connection with a series of residential burglaries.

No one was home at the time of the crash.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman is at the scene to gather more information.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES