SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The hit musical “Hamilton” will return to San Francisco in early 2019, according to producer Jeffrey Seller.

“I was blown away when the ticket-holders who had gathered outside the SHN Orpheum Theatre prior to the first preview cheered and cheered when the doors opened and they could finally take their seats. “Hamilton” at the Orpheum Theatre is gorgeous, powerful and kinetic,” Seller said. “We look forward to returning and staying for a long time in early 2019.”

The national tour of “Hamilton” started in San Francisco in Mar. 2017. The final performance of the season will be on Aug. 5.

The next national tour will be in Seattle in Feb. 2018.

Exact dates and tickets for 2019 are not yet available for purchase.

More information about the music can be found at http://magazine.shnsf.com/index.php/shows/hamilton/hamilton-returns-to-san-francisco-in-early-2019/.

