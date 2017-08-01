National Night Out events happening across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tonight is National Night Out and there are hundreds of events happening all over the country, including several events right here in the Bay Area.

The goal of National Night Out is to strengthen relations between neighborhoods and law enforcement.

And also send a message to criminals that communities are organizing and fighting back.

National Night Out is always celebrated on the first Tuesday in August.

The annual campaign consists of neighborhood gatherings, where neighbors are encouraged to interact with one another and their local police officers, firefighters, and elected officials.

The event is also an opportunity for neighbors to get to know each other.

To find out if your community is participating, go to their website.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES