FAIRFIELD, New Jersey (KRON) — A New Jersey security guard’s first day on the job was also his last after he allegedly stole $100,000 dollars out of his own company’s armored truck, according to CNN.
The Fairfield police department says Larry Brooks was caught on security camera stealing the cash from a truck belonging to Garda, an armored car company for which he’d just started working.
Security officers have recovered about $85,000 of the money from a car the next day, but it is unknown at this time what Brooks did with the rest of the money.
Brooks has been charged with second-degree theft and is no longer works for Garda.
