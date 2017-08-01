Officers: Fremont police shoot, kill dog after it attacks owner

FREMONT (KRON) — Fremont police say they were forced to shoot a dog after it turned on its owner.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday night, police received a call about a dog attacking two women at the Vallejo Mill Historical Park.

When officers got to the park, they found the two women covered in blood.

Officers tried to control the dog with a snare pole, but the dog attacked the pole.

Authorities say it began to shake free from the snare pole.

That’s when officers shot the animal.

“I came out and I just saw the dog laying in the street,” neighbor Charles Hayes said. “Then, I said the dog probably attacked someone or something. Usually, it’s really quiet in this neighborhood, so and for that to happen kind of scared me to be honest.”

According to police, the dog seriously wounded the owner and bit the other women.

Authorities say the dog even bit off one of the women’s fingers.

Both women were taken to the hospital.

