CONCORD (KRON) — A man was shot in the face with a flare gun in Concord, and police have released a sketch of the person who they believe pulled the trigger.

This attack happened in late June, but it took until Tuesday for police to get a sketch of the suspect because the victim was in the hospital recovering from being shot with a flare gun in the face.

There are two clues to the person who shot a man in the face with a flare gun.

Police just released the sketch of the suspect and the bike he left behind.

“It was significant facial trauma,” Lt. Nick Gartner said.

Lt. Gartner tells KRON4 the victim had his upper lip almost blown off and needed surgery.

Along the I-680 interchange by Willow Pass Road, the victim spotted a man on a bike pointing a flare gun at cars.

So, the victim stopped to check it out.

“It’s highly suspicious behavior for someone to be standing on the road waving a flare gun,” Lt. Gartner said. “And who knows what a flare gun could be misinterpreted as.”

Police tell KRON4 the victim wanted to take a picture of the suspect, but before he could snap a shot, the suspect pulled the trigger at close range, blasting the man in the face.

“The victim was looking to do the right thing, to take a photograph and report it, and unfortunately, before that could happen, the suspect attacked him,” Lt. Gartner said.

The suspect ran away down the iron horse trial but left behind a blue mountain bike.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s, about 160 pounds, with brown hair and a mustache.

“We are looking for the public’s help and possibly identify the suspect in this violent assault,” Lt. Gartner said.

Police have talked with witnesses and hope sharing the sketch will lead to more tips.

When caught, the suspect could face charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information about the crime, you are asked to call police at 925-603-5836.

Here’s the bike the suspected flare gun shooter left behind as he ran away on the Iron Horse Trail @kron4news pic.twitter.com/iNTOMt5q6X — Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) August 2, 2017

