SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted a paramedic who was taking him to a psychiatric center Monday in San Jose, police said.

Around 11:24 a.m., officers responded to the area of West Hedding St. and Coleman Ave. on a call for aid.

An ambulance was transporting a man, who had been placed on a 72-hour hold, to Emergency Psychiatric Services at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, according to police.

The man allegedly freed himself from a gurney and assaulted a paramedic.

When the ambulance stopped, the man then fled on foot, police said.

At 11:32 a.m., officers found the suspect near The Alameda and West Taylor St. where he was taken into custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault, police said.

