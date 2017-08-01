SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police have released a photo Tuesday of a woman wanted in connection with the stabbing of a local news reporter in San Jose that happened last month.

At around 2:20 a.m. on July 21, officers responded to the 800 block of Redbird Drive on a report of a person stabbed, according to San Jose Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from at least one stab wound.

The man, who works for the San Jose Mercury News, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman is wanted for attempted murder and armed robbery, police said.

The suspect is described as an unknown race female, 18 to 26 years old, 5′-10″, 200 lbs., medium complexion, long dark hair, wearing a red tank top, gray sweater, and black pants. The bicycle shown in the picture has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Bielecki of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166.

