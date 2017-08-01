SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman suffered serious injuries Sunday evening in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood when a man poured bleach on her face, police said Monday.
The 57-year-old woman was sitting on the sidewalk in the first block of Mason St. around 7:30 p.m. when the attack occurred.
The woman was taken to the hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries including a loss of vision.
Police did not release a description of the suspect, describing him only as a man between 20 and 25 years old, and have not specified any motive for the attack.
No arrest has been reported.
