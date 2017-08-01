(KRON) — Point guard Ian Clark is heading to the ‘Big Easy’ to join former Warriors assistant coach Alvin Gentry.

The 26-year-old agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Shams Charania with Yahoo’s The Vertical.

Clark played with Golden State for the last two seasons, averaging 6.8 points on 55 percent shooting in the 2017 championship year.

He will now team up with Anthony Davis and Demarcus Cousins, two of the league’s top big men.

The Belmont University product should receive extended playing time in New Orleans as a reserve behind Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo.

