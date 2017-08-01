San Francisco cable cars may go cashless

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s iconic cable cars may be going cashless.

The proposal for cashless fares comes following the recent arrests of two employees caught pocketing money from riders.

Muni officials have found that conductors continually fail to collect fares.

An investigation launched last year revealed that tens of thousands of dollars had been lost in cash fares.

Authorities say using cash has been part of the cable car’s 140-year tradition but it might be time to modernize.

