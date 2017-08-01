San Jose opens up cooling centers for residents to beat the heat

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Several cooling centers in San Jose will extend their hours so residents can beat the heat.

The community centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Tuesday.

When temperatures reach or exceed 97 degrees, the community centers serve as cooling centers and automatically extend their hours to 9 p.m.

Locations in San Jose:

Bascom Community Center

1000 S. Bascom Avenue San Jose, CA 95128

Open until 9:00 p.m.

1000 S. Bascom Avenue San Jose, CA 95128 Open until 9:00 p.m. Camden Community Center

3369 Union Avenue San Jose, CA 95124

Open until 9:00 p.m.

3369 Union Avenue San Jose, CA 95124 Open until 9:00 p.m. Mayfair Community Center

2039 Kammerer Avenue San Jose, CA 95116

Open until 9:00 p.m.

2039 Kammerer Avenue San Jose, CA 95116 Open until 9:00 p.m. Roosevelt Community Center

901 E. Santa Clara Street San Jose, CA 95116

Open until 9:00 p.m.

901 E. Santa Clara Street San Jose, CA 95116 Open until 9:00 p.m. Seventrees Community Center

3590 Cas Drive San Jose, CA 95111

Open until 9:00 p.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES