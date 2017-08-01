San Jose opens up cooling centers for residents to beat the heat

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Several cooling centers in San Jose will extend their hours so residents can beat the heat.

The community centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Tuesday.

When temperatures reach or exceed 97 degrees, the community centers serve as cooling centers and automatically extend their hours to 9 p.m.

Locations in San Jose:

  • Bascom Community Center
    1000 S. Bascom Avenue San Jose, CA 95128
    Open until 9:00 p.m.
  • Camden Community Center
    3369 Union Avenue San Jose, CA 95124
    Open until 9:00 p.m.
  • Mayfair Community Center
    2039 Kammerer Avenue San Jose, CA 95116
    Open until 9:00 p.m.
  • Roosevelt Community Center
    901 E. Santa Clara Street San Jose, CA 95116
    Open until 9:00 p.m.
  • Seventrees Community Center
    3590 Cas Drive San Jose, CA 95111
    Open until 9:00 p.m.

