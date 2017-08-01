San Jose opens up cooling centers for residents to beat the heat

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Several cooling centers in San Jose will extend their hours so residents can beat the heat.
The community centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Tuesday.
When temperatures reach or exceed 97 degrees, the community centers serve as cooling centers and automatically extend their hours to 9 p.m.
Locations in San Jose:
- Bascom Community Center
1000 S. Bascom Avenue San Jose, CA 95128
Open until 9:00 p.m.
- Camden Community Center
3369 Union Avenue San Jose, CA 95124
Open until 9:00 p.m.
- Mayfair Community Center
2039 Kammerer Avenue San Jose, CA 95116
Open until 9:00 p.m.
- Roosevelt Community Center
901 E. Santa Clara Street San Jose, CA 95116
Open until 9:00 p.m.
- Seventrees Community Center
3590 Cas Drive San Jose, CA 95111
Open until 9:00 p.m.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- ELDERLY WOMAN KILLED AFTER STANDOFF WITH SUSPECT IN SF
- SCARAMUCCI OUT AS WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR
- FREMONT MAN ACCUSED OF TRYING TO EXTORT COUPLE WITH SEX TAPE
- VIDEO: MOTHER WARNS PARENTS AFTER BABY INFECTED WITH COLD SORES
- VIDEO: MOM, 2 SONS HIT BY CAR IN SAFEWAY PARKING LOT
- MAN ACCUSED OF RAPE ARRESTED AGAIN FOR SEX ACT WITH SAME TEEN