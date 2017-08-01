Some rides similar to ‘Fire Ball’ cleared to reopen after deadly fair accident

By and Published:
The Fire Ball amusement ride after it malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. (CNN)

 

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Some rides similar to the one that malfunctioned and killed one person last week in Ohio are being allowed to reopen in California.

One of those rides is in the Bay Area. The Delirium at Great America in Santa Clara has been sitting idle since last Thursday.

Cal/OSHA says it has approved reopening the ride after the owners tested it.

However, rides that go by the name Fire Ball remain shut down.

Cal/OSHA says it is awaiting a response from the manufacturer.

One of the closed Fire Ball rides is at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

