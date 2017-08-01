SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — South San Francisco police have arrested a man they say touched and annoyed a girl last Tuesday.
Police found the suspect, identified as 63-year-old Anthony Miron, on Tuesday at around 3:10 p.m. near the area where the crime happened, police said.
Miron is a transient and a registered sex offender.
He was arrested on numerous charges and taken to the San Mateo County Jail.
Authorities said Miron inappropriately touched the girl on the leg and face at a store in the 400 block of Grand Avenue around 4 p.m., at which point the girl left the business.
