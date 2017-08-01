Study: Blowing out birthday candles adds bacteria

Published:

(CNN Newsource) – This may have you thinking twice about accepting a slice of birthday cake.

A recent study confirms what you may already know–that blowing out birthday candles spreads germs–a lot of them.

To test this, researchers slathered icing on two fake birthday cakes and had people blow out the candles on one of them.

They found blowing on the candles increased the amount of bacteria on the cake by 1,400 percent.

The study appears in the Journal of Food Research.

