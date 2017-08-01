SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It may be leaning, but a new study found that the Millennium Tower in San Francisco is earthquake safe.

According to an expert panel, the 58-story building can withstand an 8.0 magnitude earthquake.

The building’s developer has insisted that despite the leaning, the building is safe.

Since it opened in 2009, the high rise has sunk 17 inches and is leaning more than a foot.

Crews are currently working on a solution to the problem.

More information: https://sfgov.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=2830477&GUID=3C2BEC14-9252-485A-A7EC-CCB75640A864

