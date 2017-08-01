Teen goes missing after using Uber to leave home

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Hillsborough County, Florida are searching for a missing teenage girl who took an Uber from her home over the weekend and never returned.

Authorities say 16-year-old Jasmine Pittman left her home on VineTree Drive in Brandon Sunday morning via Uber.

According to Uber’s website, only adults can have an Uber rider account.

A parent or guardian must be with a child who uses the account.

Some cities allow children ages 13 through 17 to ride alone using a teen account connected to a family profile.

Deputies believe Pittman may now be in the area of Lambright Street in Tampa.

Anyone with information about Pittman or her location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.

