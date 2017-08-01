VIDEO: Teen opens emergency exit, jumps out of plane onto SFO tarmac

By Published: Updated:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 17-year-old was detained after he opened up an emergency exit door of an airplane and jumped out onto the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to SFO Spokesperson Doug Yakel.

Copa Airlines Flight 208 from Panama City was waiting to taxi to its arrival gate when the teen boy opened the overwing emergency exit door and jumped out of the aircraft.

The teen, a U.S. citizen, was accosted by an airfield construction crew and is now in police custody.

He was not injured when he jumped.

No runways were affected, and there was no operational impact as a result.

The flight proceeded to the arrival gate has been deplaned.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s