VIDEO: Teen opens emergency exit, jumps out of plane onto SFO tarmac

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 17-year-old was detained after he opened up an emergency exit door of an airplane and jumped out onto the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to SFO Spokesperson Doug Yakel.

Copa Airlines Flight 208 from Panama City was waiting to taxi to its arrival gate when the teen boy opened the overwing emergency exit door and jumped out of the aircraft.

The teen, a U.S. citizen, was accosted by an airfield construction crew and is now in police custody.

He was not injured when he jumped.

No runways were affected, and there was no operational impact as a result.

The flight proceeded to the arrival gate has been deplaned.

