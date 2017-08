SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom has a new partner in crime!

With Gary on a two-week vacation Darya gives KRON4’s newest sports reporter, Henry Wofford, a warm welcome.

First order of business – Giving Henry a nickname.

Second, Darya makes sure this will be a compatible sports TV marriage.

It’s safe to say, he passed the test!

Henry brings years of experience and a wealth of knowledge of Bay Area sports to the show.

Get acquainted on today’s edition of Gary’s World!

