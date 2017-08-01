Two deputies shot in Yuba County, gunman on the loose

YUBA COUNTY (KRON) — Two Yuba County sheriff’s deputies were shot Tuesday morning in the Oregon House area, according to authorities.
The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. in the 9000 block of Marysville Road in Oregon House, according to a statement on the Yuba County Sheriff’s Facebook.
The two deputies who have suffered gunshots wounds and are being transported to a hospital for treatment.
The gunman is still at large.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- ELDERLY WOMAN KILLED AFTER STANDOFF WITH SUSPECT IN SF
- SCARAMUCCI OUT AS WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR
- FREMONT MAN ACCUSED OF TRYING TO EXTORT COUPLE WITH SEX TAPE
- VIDEO: MOTHER WARNS PARENTS AFTER BABY INFECTED WITH COLD SORES
- VIDEO: MOM, 2 SONS HIT BY CAR IN SAFEWAY PARKING LOT
- MAN ACCUSED OF RAPE ARRESTED AGAIN FOR SEX ACT WITH SAME TEEN