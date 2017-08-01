VIDEO: Couple claims children taken over low IQ

(CNN)

OREGON (KRON) — One couple in Oregon claims they lost custody of their two sons because they were not intelligent enough.

Court documents say the couple’s “limited cognitive abilities” interfere with them being able to take care of their children.

A person living with the couple filed a complaint saying they were worried about the children’s well-being.

Both of the parents were then given an IQ test.

Both received a score of about 70.

The average IQ is between 90 and 100.

