FLORENCE, Colorado (KRON) — A man and his dog are safe after they were caught in a raging creek.

Video was taken by a bystander on Sunday.

The man was parked in a dry creek bed when a raging thunderstorm rolled in.

The creek quickly filled with water trapping the man and his furry friend.

Luckily, fire crews got there just in time.

Crews worked with the man to lift the dog out of the driver’s side window and onto to fire truck’s ladder.

Both the man and the dog escaped unharmed.

