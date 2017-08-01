OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (CNN Newsource) – The words are blunt. The message is clear.

A sign greeting customers at an Oklahoma City liquor store is grabbing attention, and likely prompting some customers to grab something else.

At Midwest Wine and Spirits OKC, the sign is clear as day.

“It says pull up your pants or don’t come in,” employee Shana Wiessner said.

Management at the store put the sign up because they said customers kept coming in with low-riding pants.

“I don’t want to see anybody else’s underwear. I realize wearing pants low is a fashion statement for some, but it doesn’t work for me and I find it somewhat offensive,” customer Chad Gilbert said.

Gilbert is all for the sign, but Sunshine Weatherby has a different opinion.

“Well, I mean, it’s time to change with the times. It’s a liquor store. You come here to buy liquor,” Weatherby said.

And she says the entry fee may be a little harsh.

“I can see that if it was like a church. There are families there, you might have a problem with that, but this is a liquor store. I’ve seen worse at a liquor store,” Weatherby said.

And those who don’t want to abide by the rules are welcome to leave. “We don’t need their business if they’re not going to be by the rules. We got rules around here, people,” Wiessner said.

The store said since it put up its sign, other stores in the area have followed suit.

