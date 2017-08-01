VIDEO: Security guard punches fan at A’s game

Video courtesy of Shane Siegrist (@shanesie)

OAKLAND (KRON) — A video from Monday night’s A’s baseball game shows a security guard punching a fan multiple times.

In the video a person wearing a security jacket and another person wrestle aggressively as another bystander and security guard try to pull them apart.

At one point the guard is visibly throwing punches.

The ball club says they are taking this incident “seriously.”

Here is the Athletic’s statement about what happened.

During tonight’s game, there was an incident involving a security guard. We contract with a third-party security company and are currently investigating the situation. Violence in any form is not acceptable. We take this incident seriously.”

This was the first of four games in the “Bay Bridge” series against the San Francisco Giants.

