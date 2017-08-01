SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We all hope it does not happen, but if a plane headed to San Francisco International Airport has to make an emergency landing into the bay, first responders say they are ready.

That’s because local regional, state, and federal first responders held a meeting at the airport earlier Tuesday to formulate a plan.

It has been 45 years since an airplane heading for SFO actually landed in the bay.

But back in 2013, Asiana Airlines Flight 214 barely avoided the water with the tail of the plane crashing into the seawall.

“Clearly, we had three casualties that day, several people injured,” San Francisco fire Assistant Deputy Chief Rudy Castellanos said. “That plane lands in the water and that incident is much more catastrophic, so taking lessons learned from that incident.”

First responders say the next phase will be conducting an actual emergency drill on the water at the end of the month.

