VIDEO: Transgender man gives birth to baby boy

PORTLAND (CNN) — A transgender man is welcoming his newborn son into the world.

Trystan Reese of Portland, Oregon gave birth to Leo two weeks ago.

Leo is the first biological child for Reese and his husband Biff Chaplow.

Reese said the road to his pregnancy was a rocky one.

The last time he tried to get pregnant, he had a miscarriage.

This time around, things took a turn for the best.

“But I would say it’s unique. I understand that people are not used to two men having a biological child between the two of them, so we know it’s unique,” Reece said.

Leo has already brought abundant happiness to their lives.

“The moment he was born was just like a pure moment of bliss, like the happiest moment of my life. Just to see the very beginning of Leo, of his life, was just like amazing,” Chaplow said.

Reese and his husband also have two adopted children.

