RIVER FALLS, Wisconsin (KRON/CNN) — Dozens of employees signed up to receive a free microchip implant from their company.

Three Square Market, which provides mini convenience stores in break rooms, is set to host a chipping party for those taking up the offer.

The chips, embedded between the thumb and forefinger, are the size of a grain of rice.

With the scan of a hand, the microchips allow workers to open doors, log into computers, and pay for food in the break room.

The company says it’s the first in the United States to make such an offer.

Three Square Market notes the radio frequency identification chips do not have GPS tracking abilities.

They say at least 50 employees are taking them up on the offer.

The service is valued at $300.

