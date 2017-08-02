Aunt of texting suicide victim wants Michelle Carter to get 20 years

By Published:
Defendant Michelle Carter listens to testimony at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) – The aunt of a Massachusetts teenager who took his own life after being urged to do so in text messages from his girlfriend is asking for 20 years behind bars for the woman.

The woman’s father will ask that his daughter be spared prison time.

Michelle Carter is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday after being found guilty in June of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III.

The Boston Herald reports that Roy’s aunt, Kim Bozzi, says in a statement to be read at sentencing that the judge should “take away the spotlight (Carter) so desperately craves.”

Carter’s father, David, says in a letter to the judge that his daughter made “a tragic mistake” and should get probation and continued counseling.

