Caught On Camera: Lightning strikes plane, injures worker at Florida airport

By Neil Costes

 

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WKRG) – Airport surveillance cameras captured the exact moment when lightning struck a plane and injured a worker on the tarmac in Florida.

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers released video from last month, which shows the bolt of lightning hitting the tail of a Sun Country Airlines plane.

In the video, you can see airport employee Austin Dunn walking near the nose of the plane right before the strike.

The jolt threw him back, and he suffered third-degree burns. 

The incident happened on July 22.

Dunn spent nearly two weeks in the hospital before being released on Tuesday.

Dunn works for a company that provides “under-wing handling” at the airport.

Lightning warning systems were in place and active at the time of the strike, according to airport officials.

