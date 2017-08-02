Coast Guard combing water in San Francisco for missing person

By and Published:
SAN FRANCISO (KRON)–The U.S. Coast Guard searched the water in San Francisco’s Ocean Beach Wednesday morning for a person in distress.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday a person called 911 to report spotting a person near the Cliff House restaurant on Point Lobos Avenue.
The San Francisco Fire Department aided in the search for the missing person.
Thick fog and low visibility hampered with search efforts, but Coast Guard officials remained at the scene looking for the victim.
Beach goers are encouraged to wear a life jacket when going into deep water and to immediately call 911 if they see a person in distress.

