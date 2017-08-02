Mountain lion spotted in Los Gatos

LOS GATOS (KRON)– Police in Los Gatos are warning residents of a mountain lion that was spotted along a creek.

According to the Los Gatos Monte Sereno Police Department, a resident saw the lion along the west side of the Los Gatos Creek.

Police who responded to the area monitored the lion for nearly an hour.

The mountain lion was last seen running inside the culvert pipe, which police say has numerous outlets at various drainage points in the county.

Residents are warned to steer clear of the area near the Los Gatos Creek Trail that is already closed to the public, and any fenced in rural areas.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES