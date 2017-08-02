Museum of Ice Cream is coming to San Francisco

Museum of Ice Cream, Los Angeles (Courtesy of Katie Gibbs)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Get ready San Francisco, the insanely popular and Instagram-friendly Museum of Ice Cream is coming to the city.

The pop-up exhibition that’s swept New York and Los Angeles by storm is set to open this September at 1 Grant Avenue, representatives told KRON4.

The San Francisco pop-up will be different than the other two locations. It will feature “entirely new immersive installations, smells and flavors never seen before.”

The museum will still have its popular Sprinkle Pool, but this time it will be showcasing the 45 foot high vaulted ceilings of one of the most iconic building in Union Square.

Tickets for the museum will be announced in mid August.

Museum of Ice Cream

