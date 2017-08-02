NTSB: Air Canada plane was 59 feet away from tragedy at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a report that says the Air Canada plane that experienced a near-miss while landing last month at the San Francisco International Airport was even closer to tragedy than previously thought.

Just before midnight on July 7, Air Canada 759 was cleared to land on Runway 28R. However, the pilot inadvertently lined up for Taxiway C, where four other planes full of passengers were waiting to depart.

The report says the plane flew as low as 59 feet above the ground. That’s about the size of a six story building and is barely taller than the four planes that were on the taxiway waiting to take off.

Previously, Canadian NTSB thought the plane’s lowest point was 100 feet.

Pilots in one of the planes alerted air traffic controllers about the off-course jet.

The crew of another plane switched on its landing lights in an apparent last-ditch danger signal.

The Air Canada pilot pulled up and flew over the other planes just in time.

