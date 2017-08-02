SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than 2 miles of Market Street will soon be getting a makeover.

It will become a transit lane and only open to certain vehicles.

The vehicles that will be banned are private vehicles, including Uber and Lyft, but the question is, will these restrictions work?

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES