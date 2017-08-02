Poll: Trump’s approval rating down to 33%

By , and Published:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this July 24, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump waves to the crowd after speaking at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Glen Jean, W.Va. The Boy Scouts are denying a claim by President Donald Trump that the head of the youth organization called the president to praise his politically aggressive speech to the Scouts’ national jamboree. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — A new poll shows that President Donald Trump’s approval rating is dropping, according to CNN.

Just 33 percent of American voters approve of how President Trump is performing as president, a new Quinnipiac University poll has found.

And 61 percent of people say they disapprove of the president’s performance.

The findings mark his lowest approval rating and highest disapproval rating in the Quinnipiac poll.

And just six months into his presidency, the pollers say President Trump has the worst approval rating of any president since the beginning of modern polling.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s