Poll: Trump’s approval rating down to 33%

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — A new poll shows that President Donald Trump’s approval rating is dropping, according to CNN.
Just 33 percent of American voters approve of how President Trump is performing as president, a new Quinnipiac University poll has found.
And 61 percent of people say they disapprove of the president’s performance.
The findings mark his lowest approval rating and highest disapproval rating in the Quinnipiac poll.
And just six months into his presidency, the pollers say President Trump has the worst approval rating of any president since the beginning of modern polling.
