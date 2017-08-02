SAN JOSE (KRON)– San Jose police arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly trying to make child pornography after a hidden camera was found in an art studio bathroom, police said.

On Sunday, the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force searched the suspect’s place of employment, The Enlightenment Studio, located at 438 Toyon Avenue.

According to police, once detectives arrived at the scene they found that the suspect, El Verde Nguyen, possessed at least one image involving a child under the age of 10-years-old and a located a small recording device in the restroom.

The Enlightenment Studio, an art studio, posted on their website that they have been shut down amid the investigation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation will take a closer at the recording device, police said.

Nguyen was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christian Mendoza of the San Jose Police Department’s ICAC (Sexual Assaults) Unit at (408) 537-1397.

SJPD arrested a suspect for attempting to manufacture child pornography and hiding a camera in a restroom https://t.co/JUzQb5mCDg #SJPD — San Jose Police Dept (@SanJosePD) August 2, 2017

