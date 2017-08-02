The World According to Gary: ‘Queen Bey’ wants to buy stake in Houston Rockets



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom, and KRON4’s newest sports reporter Henry Wofford are holding it down in Gary’s absence. Dayra and “Woof Dog” discuss the Bay Bridge Series, Ray Lewis offering up advice to Kaepernick, and Queen Bey looking to buy a stake in the Houston Rockets franchise.

The A’s and the Giants faced-off in Game Two of the Bay Bridge Series on Tuesday.

As the NFL season nears, Colin Kaepernick still hasn’t found a team, but recruiters for the Baltimore Ravens are eying him. Football great, Ray Lewis, offered Kaepernick a bit of advice.

” If you do nothing else young man, get back on the football field and let your place speak for yourself,” Lewis said.

Beyonce, also known as ‘Queen Bey,’ gave birth to a set of twins almost two months ago and has already gotten back to business. The “Lemonade” singer is showing interest in becoming part of an ownership group to bid on her hometown team, the Houston Rockets.

