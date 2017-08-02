U.S. Air Force launches missile from base in Southern California



SANTA BARBARA COUNTY (KRON)– The U.S. Air Force launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday in Santa Barbara County.

The launch happened around 2:10 a.m. and is the fourth test in 2017 from the California site.

The tests were conducted to ensure the weapon systems are accurate and reliable.

A non-profit group, Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, said the latest launch should be viewed as a direct response to the North Korean launch.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile last Friday that landed off the coast of Japan.It was the country’s second ballistic missile test in less than a month.

