U.S. Air Force launches missile from base in Southern California

By Published:


SANTA BARBARA COUNTY (KRON)– The U.S. Air Force launched an intercontinental ballistic missile in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday in Santa Barbara County.

The launch happened around 2:10 a.m. and is the fourth test in 2017 from the California site.

The tests were conducted to ensure the weapon systems are accurate and reliable.

A non-profit group, Nuclear Age Peace Foundation, said the latest launch should be viewed as a direct response to the North Korean launch.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile last Friday that landed off the coast of Japan.It was the country’s second ballistic missile test in less than a month.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s