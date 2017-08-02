VIDEO: 315 rare Elvis Presley items to be auctioned

(KRON/CNN) — An auction is underway for American Rock ‘n’ Roll icon Elvis.

Several rare artifacts belonging to the singer will be up for auction on the 40th anniversary of his death.

Some of the artifacts include a guitar ring that is estimated around $30,000.

Also, there’s a ram’s head necklace that is going for more than $100,000.

Finally, officials say buyers are expected to pay up to $250,000 for the jumpsuit he wore on stage.

The auction will take place on Aug. 12.

