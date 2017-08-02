SAN JOSE (KRON) — The City of San Jose has long since admitted it dropped the ball in its initial response to the devastating flood last winter along Coyote Creek.

But now comes a new independent analysis of what went wrong.

William Street Park was under water back on Feb. 21.

The new report concludes the city’s initial response was inadequate and makes some recommendations about how to be better prepared next time.

The 2017 Coyote Creek flood, after action review, states that the city was “unnecessarily caught off guard,” placing residents in a potentially dangerous situation, but the city otherwise performed very well.

“The report says the city did a really good job on the recovery side, but in terms of its preparation and work during the flood, there is room for improvement,” Assistant City Manager Dave Sykes said.

The flood led to the evacuations of some 14,000 people and caused a $100 million in damage.

The report found that the city relied too heavily on flood data from the Santa Clara Valley Water District and repeated mistakes made in a similar flood in 1997.

An attorney for more than 100 people who have filed claims says the report is being met with mixed emotions.

“People have been saying this for a long time,” Flood Victims’ Attorney Amanda Hawes said. “It’s confirmation because the losses people have suffered could have been prevented.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES