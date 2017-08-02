VIDEO: Man beaten on train after asking group to stop smoking

TEXAS (KRON)– A Texas man was severely beaten on Sunday after he asked a group of people to stop smoking.

The victim said the group, composed of men and women, were smoking marijuana on the train and he told them it was disrespectful.

Moments later, members of the group started punching and kicking him.

When the train got to the next stop, the fight spilled onto the platform.

The man was eventually knocked out with a skateboard.

Police were called to the scene, but the attackers had already fled.