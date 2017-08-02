VIDEO: Officer hit by drunk driver in Texas

TEXAS (KRON)– A Texas police officer narrowly escaped death after he was hit by a drunk driver during a routine traffic stop.
The officer’s dash cam captured the drunk driver sideswiping him as he speaks to another driver about a traffic violates.
The officer managed to get up after the incident and call for backup.
The intoxicated driver was detained and the officer is recovering from a hyperextended foot and fractured vertebra.
