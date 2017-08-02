SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s Market Street is readying for a major makeover, restricting private vehicles from driving on the road.

Anyone who has been on Market Street knows it is coordinated chaos as a mix of buses, trolleys, taxis, bikes, Ubers, lifts, delivery trucks, personal vehicles, and pedestrians make their way back and forth.

But down the road, city officials hope it will look more like this:

The plans call for taking all personal vehicle, as well as Uber and Lyft, off Market altogether.

Delivery vehicles would have restricted hours.

The new market street would look like this: rapid express buses and the Muni F-line going down the middle two lanes, local buses and taxis using the out lanes, and bicycles moving to the sidewalk, which will extend over where the bike lane is now.

Those who bike down Market like the idea

As for Uber and Lyft drivers, those KRON4 spoke with don’t think it will be a big deal.

Watch the above video to see Dan’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES