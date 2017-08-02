WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Walnut Creek police are trying to track down the owner of a dog left in a hot car on Tuesday.

The young Schipperke was found dehydrated sitting in the back of a car parked in the burger king parking lot on North Main Street.

At around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, witnesses called 911 to report the dog.

Officers responded and were able to pull a window down far enough to get the dog out.

She was given water and taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

Investigators say it was 96 degrees outside when the puppy was rescued.

“It’s a small area, there’s not a lot of ventilation,” Walnut Creek Police Lt. Sean Conley said. “I mean, it could be close to over 120 degrees in the car, maybe more.”

Police say this was one of a half dozen calls they received Tuesday about pets left in hot cars.

In this case, police say they know who the owner is and that that person has been accused of leaving his dog in the car multiple times before.

Police say he could face a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES